EFF won’t join GNU if DA and FF Plus part of it: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will not join the Government of the National Unity (GNU), however, it wants the African National Congress (ANC) to support its candidate for Speaker of Parliament and in exchange the party will support the ruling party’s Presidential candidate.

Malema was addressing the media briefing in Cape Town ahead of the first sitting of Parliament tomorrow.

The EFF indicated that they would not work with the ANC if parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) are part of the GNU.

He says the party will nominate Veronica Mente as a candidate for Speaker and Floyd Shivambu for the Chairperson of Finance Committee.

“These responsibilities are not a product of an elite pact but an electoral outcome which has mandated us to be Members of Parliament and provincial legislatures. We have communicated this decision and approach to the leadership of the ANC and all other political parties that we are engaged with. The EFF continues to be a radical militant and revolutionary economic emancipation movement and will not compromise principles on the altar of political and opportunistic convenience.”