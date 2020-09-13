Shivambu says this will serve as a lesson to other institutions.

“We think that it’s a victory because it’s also a lesson to many other institutions that since the formation of the EFF, you are not going to be engaged in racism and just apologise and it’s just left like that, there have to be real consequences for everyone else that is involved in racist activities and that is the modus operandi of what we’re going to engage in, in all the racist manifestations.”

In the video below, At least three Clicks stores vandalised: