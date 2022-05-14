Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini says the party welcomes Treasury’s withdrawal of support for Takatso Consortium.

On Friday, Treasury withdrew its support for Takatso Consortium, the successful bidder for the 5% stake in South African Airways.

During an appearance before Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said the sale of the majority stake in South African Airways to Takatso Consortium has not been finalised yet.

Gordhan said the airline is currently operating on the R3.5-billion provided by Government.

The Takatso Consortium was expected to invest three billion rand in the airline as operating capital once it acquires a 51% stake in the national carrier.

National Treasury withdraws Takatso Consortium support:

Treasury says the decision to sell a majority stake in South African Airways is a financial risk to the state.

Speaking on the side-lines of the EFF’s Central Command Team meeting on Friday, Dlamini said the deal is riddled with corruption..

“That whole transaction was done in secrecy. There’s a lot of corruption that is happening within that deal led by Pravin Gordhan so we are happy with Treasury.

They must withdraw that money and there must be clear accountability on what transpired there, and the EFF is going to do everything in our powers to make sure that the people of South Africa, they know the truth.

They know what the ANC government has done with their state-owned companies because it’s not just SAA but they are doing the same with Eskom, they are doing the same with Transnet so they are collapsing each and every state owned entity so we’re going to continue putting pressure [on them].”