EFF vows to proceed with KZN manifesto launch despite clashes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) KwaZulu-Natal leader Mongezi Twala says the party’s provincial manifesto launch will go ahead despite Friday’s disruptions.

This follows clashes between EFF members and followers of media personality Ngizwe Mchunu in Inanda, north of Durban, with police called to intervene after shots were fired.

The two sides were conducting preparations for their respective events in the area when tensions flared.

EFF members, Ngizwe Mchunu supporters clash in Inanda:



Mchunu has organised a musical event near the venue where the EFF is to hold its provincial manifesto launch on Saturday.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Mchunu have been engaged in a long-standing feud that has ended in the courts.

EFF provincial leader Mongezi Twala has accused Mchunu of trying to provoke the party by staging his event close to their rally.

Twala alleges Mchunu and his group assaulted EFF volunteers and shot at them.

“We are going to stage our programme tomorrow. There’s no Ngizwe that is going to stop us from having any political programme. We are campaigning now. He went to a point where he removed our posters. We have our members assaulted by Ngizwe and his thugs. We are here at the police station to open a case against Ngizwe, his security and his thugs. We are also worried about the conduct of the police, how they conducted this issue today.”

VIDEO | Twala says they have footage of the confrontation:

Mchunu has denied the allegations, accusing the EFF group of provoking them.