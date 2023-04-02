The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will lead a picket outside the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa next week, as Uganda faces international pressure to withdraw its controversial anti-homosexuality bill.

Human rights activists and some world leaders have criticised the bill which imposes severe punishment for same-sex acts, including labeling some acts as crimes punishable by death, while imposing stiff sentences for people identifying as LGBTQI+.

The EFF says it will take to the streets to reiterate its condemnation of the inhumane Anti-Homosexuality Act.

The party says the bill contravenes the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

♦️Do Not Miss It♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema To Lead The EFF Picket Against Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill. The Bill contravenes the African Charter on Human & Peoples’ Rights. It gives the State power to imprison people based on their identity & or consensual sexual assimilation pic.twitter.com/F25539HuGo — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 1, 2023

It negates Uganda’s commitment to complying and being accountable to uphold and respect human rights.

The EFF further says this forms part of its unwavering commitment to marginalised and oppressed groups.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has yet to sign the bill into law.

In the report below, more details on Uganda’s Parliament passing on the bill:

Bill slammed

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has slammed the Ugandan anti-homosexuality bill.

The top UN Human Rights official, Volker Türk, has called on President Museveni to reject the bill, warning that the legislation runs counter to the country’s own constitutional provisions stipulating equality and non-discrimination for all.

The United States and Canada have also joined the chorus of condemnation.

More details in the report below: