Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says no arrest has been made yet in connection with the brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa.

The 35-year-old was shot nine times in the driveway of her Mthatha home in April. It’s believed the murder was the result of an abusive relationship.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to lead a #JUSTICEforHLEHLE march to the Central Police Station in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday to demand the arrest of the perpetrators of the murder.

Claims of an arrest were circulating on social media on Tuesday as people were sharing the call to join the march.

The murder of Mtwa hit the headlines again this weekend when pictures and alleged conversations pointing to abuse Namhla suffered in a long-standing relationship before her murder, were released on social media by her sister Sanga Nozintahtu Mtwa.

EFF to March in Mthatha to demand answers for Namhla Mtwa’s death:



72 hours action plan

Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape called on law enforcement agencies to activate 72 hours action plan to arrest Mtwa’s killer.

The ANC in the province said the killer should be hunted down and held accountable to the full might of the law without any fear, favour or prejudice.

“We call on the police to do their work of keeping South Africans safe, especially – women, children, and other marginalised groups, which will contribute to our sense of belonging.”

The party further added that “All men must have zero tolerance against violence and abuse of women and children.”

The party has called upon all communities to work hand in hand with the authorities in ensuring that the perpetrator is apprehended and rots in jail.

“Also, we wish to encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to speak out and report any abusive person to the authorities,” said the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

Video| Namhla Mtwa’s family seeking justice for her murder:

