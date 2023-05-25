Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are holding a picket outside the Temba Police station where the party will be laying criminal charges against the City of Tshwane Municipality and the Gauteng Provincial Government for 17 cholera deaths in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The party says the metro municipality should be held accountable for the deaths as it has failed to provide safe and healthy drinking water which is a basic human right.

The members say the tragic deaths could have been avoided had the local and provincial governments stepped in. But instead, Hammanskraal residents continued to be deprived of their basic rights.

The source of the disease remains unknown as the city is yet to release results from water tankers distributing water in the area after its bulk water supplies and local water plant were cleared of any contamination.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual in the area following threats of a shutdown over the contaminated water.

‘Prove that water is cholera-free’

The City of Tshwane’s Council Meeting took an interesting turn yesterday when EFF councillors disrupted the meeting.

Finance MMC Peter Sutton was due to deliver the city’s budget for the 2023/24 financial year, however, EFF members demanded answers to the current water crisis in Hammanskraal and the cholera outbreak.

VIDEO | EFF dares Tshwane Mayor to prove Hammanskraal water is cholera-free:

Family loses toddler

As the cholera outbreak continues to rage on, it’s the impoverished that are the hardest hit.

Family members of a three-year-old child who died at the Jubilee Hospital while his mother was waiting for assistance are now pleading for financial help after using all their money to pay for his funeral.

Details in the report below: