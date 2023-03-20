EFF leader, Julius Malema, says the party will launch legal action against KZN Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he allegedly said police would use combat against protestors in today’s national shutdown.

Malema says the constitution does not make provision for the use of force against demonstrators. This as the presence of police and SANDF soldiers remains high amid protest action across the country.

The EFF-led protest is calling for an end to loadshedding and for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema addressed members and supporters in Pretoria.

“The commissioner of KZN, we must take him to court after this march so that his utterances can be declared invalid and unconstitutional. He said in one of the press conferences that they have now abandoned the police service, they are now going to use combat. He’s got no such option in the constitution,” says Malema.

Meanwhile, the EFF alleges the government is behind the decision of bus company, Transnat Coachlines, to leave them in the lurch, at the 11th hour.

Malema says the party paid over R1 million for 196 buses to transport members to Pretoria for the national shutdown.

The company, however, issued communication saying it’ll no longer assist as it received instructions from Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, that it’s expected to continue providing services per contractual obligations with the government.

Malema, who has been addressing scores at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of their march to the Union Buildings, has accused the company of selling out.

“That letter must be shared publicly; Facebook, Whatsapp, everywhere, for people to know that a sell-out company took our money and succumbed to government pressure. I am not complaining I am just saying to you as you speak from the comfort of your own home, you must know how difficult the struggle is.”

National Shutdown | Malema alleges acts of sabotage by government as buses were stopped:



The protest is continuing. – additional reporting by Phumzile Mlangeni