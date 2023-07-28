The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected to host foreign diplomats in Pretoria on Friday morning.

This is part of its 10th anniversary celebration since it was launched.

The EFF has positioned itself as a Pan Africanist party that has a strong foreign policy.

This has led to similar parties been launched in countries such as Liberia, Namibia, Lesotho and Ghana.

The party will on Saturday converge at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg for their 10th anniversary bash.

Gala dinner

On Thursday, the held a Gala Dinner, where party leader, Julius Malema said their land expropriation policy is not just about correcting historical imbalances, but also bout economic growth, fair competition and transferring wealth from the few to the many.

“If the Guptas did a State Capture, they were playing, what were are experiencing today with Eskom, makes Guptas look like a joke,” Malema added.

VIDEO: EFF 10th anniversary Gala Dinner:

