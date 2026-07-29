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EFF to ask ConCourt to lift interdict halting Ramaphosa inquiry

  • [FILE] President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm.
  • Image Credits :
  • ActionSA website
Zara Groenewald

The battle over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry is headed to the Constitutional Court, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seeking to overturn an interim High Court interdict halting Parliament’s Section 89 public hearings.

The party has applied for direct leave to appeal and to join the matter alongside the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and its leader, Vuyo Zungula.

The EFF argues that the Western Cape High Court unlawfully interfered with Parliament’s constitutional oversight role by stopping the inquiry before it reached any findings.

It says Parliament must be allowed to determine whether grounds exist for impeachment under Section 89 of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is being asked to set aside the interdict and allow the committee’s work to continue.

Phala Phala Saga | EFF takes impeachment interdict to ConCourt

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