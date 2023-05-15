Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader, Julius Malema says the party will be tabling a Bill in Parliament for the withdrawal of South Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Malema has accused the ICC of being biased in its application of International Law.

Earlier this year, the international statutory body issued an arrest warrant for Russian President, Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukriane.

Malema has criticised the US for providing weapons to Ukraine.

Malema called for the BRICA group of countries to throw their support behind Russia amid the war in Ukraine and for African countries to withdraw from the ICC.

Russia invaded Ukraine15 months ago, but has faced tough resistance from Kyiv’s forces.

Malema was speaking at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the party’s Central Command Team meeting.

“They are preaching non-alignment when they are spending billions of dollars to support Ukraine with military equipment. The ICC did not do anything against the former US President, George Bush, for the wars in Iraq and turned a blind eye when Barack Obama and NATO illegally invaded Libya to assassinate brother leader Muammar Gaddafi.”

Malema says the party will lead the effort for South Africa and all African countries to withdraw from the ICC.

VIDEO | EFF Media briefing: