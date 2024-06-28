EFF to appeal sentence given to SG Marshall Dlamini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will appeal the sentence given to its Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini.

Dlamini has been handed a suspended sentence for the assault of a police official after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2019.

Dlamini has been slapped with an 18-month sentence which has been suspended for five years.

He was also fined R6 000.

The EFF says it has noted the Cape Town Regional Court’s decision.

EFF spokesperson Lee Anne Mathys insists that Dlamini was acting in defense of the EFF leadership after police confirmed there was a threat on party leader Julius Malema on the day.

“The rationale used by the court in the sentence reaffirms in our view that the case in its entirety was vindicative and it was part of a broader attempt to provoke and criminalize the leadership of the EFF. It is our firm view that there was a premeditated agenda to prevent the leadership from executing its legislative responsibilities at the SONA on that day,”