The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken over the position of Speaker in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Council has voted in Nthabiseng Tshivenga as the new Speaker.

This follows the tabling of a motion of no confidence in the DA Speaker Raymond Dhlamini.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor tried to delay the process by adjourning the council sitting, which continued until very late on Thursday night.

After many breaks, councillors requested Dhlamini to recuse himself.

They accused him of being conflicted and failing to move the meeting forward.

The video below reports more on the EFF taking over the position of Speaker in Ekurhuleni:

Earlier, the ANC’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi was elected the acting chief whip for the metro, following the resignation of the DA’s Khetha Shandu.

The motion against Dlamini and Shandu’s resignation has put Thania Campbell’s future as the Ekurhuleni Mayor in the balance.