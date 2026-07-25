EFF supporters expect Malema to unveil unemployment plan

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and supporters say they expect party leader Julius Malema to outline plans to tackle unemployment during the launch of the party’s manifesto at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

Malema is expected to address thousands of supporters as he unveils the party’s election manifesto.

The EFF is celebrating its 13th anniversary ahead of the 2026 local government elections in November, supporters say job creation should be among the party’s top priorities.

VIDEO | EFF celebrates 13 years, unveils 2026 Local Government Elections manifesto:

One of the supporters, Thendo Mulaudzi, says unemployment remains the biggest challenge facing young people.

“I think the only thing that he’s going to talk more on this 13th birthday celebration he’s going to focus on issue of unemployment; that’s why most of the youth are gathering right here. The other issue is about the issue of unity of Africa because he always emphasised that we as the black people we are supposed to work together and we are supposed to be one thing. On the issue of afro-phobic which is happening right here in South Africa, I think he is still going to talk much in it.”

The Thohoyandou Stadium is nearing full capacity as thousands of EFF supporters continue to stream in ahead of the party’s 13th anniversary rally. The party is expected to launch its manifesto as part of preparations for the 2026 local government elections. EFF leader Julius… pic.twitter.com/hLbAfTAXUB — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

EFF National Spokesperson Thembi Msane says the party is seeking to cement its presence in Limpopo ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Msane says efforts are underway to change the party’s fortunes for the better.

“We have found that they are a neglected community, they are a neglected province because the IEC has found out that there is no voter education in the area of Limpopo, Eastern Cape amongst other provinces but we are going to cement ourselves and we are going to highlight their plights and show them that the EFF is the solution by making sure that they are aware what is happening in other provinces such as Gauteng, in other provinces such as KZN, where we have MMCs of human settlement, where they are getting proper water, proper sanitation, proper housing.”

EFF MANIFESTO LAUNCH | EFF’s Omphile Maotwe says the party has always advocated for the abolition of the tender system, but has not been in government to implement its policies. pic.twitter.com/6DQbBjb2oF — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

Additional Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke