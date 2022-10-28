The EFF has submitted three main videos to the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts that will assess the ATM draft’s motion calling for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

The deadline for National Assembly MPs to submit information to the three-member panel was yesterday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ten days from today, within which to respond to all the submissions.

The ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula, tabled a draft motion in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution and National Assembly Rule 129 (C).

This follows the alleged concealment of theft of millions of US Dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, in Limpopo, more than two years ago.

According the EFF submission which is in the possession of SABC Radio News in Parliament, the party has submitted seven pieces of evidence including the three main videos.

The first video submitted to the panel relates to, “Alleged criminal trespassing and House breaking in the Phala Phala wild live farm”. There are also videos submitted about the President’s addresses to the ANC Limpopo ANC conference and the Ankhole Cattle Breed society of South Africa.

The EFF has also submitted additional video links and transcripts of the ANC Limpopo Conference, the President response to questions in the National Assembly as well as a video link and transcript to the Ankhole society.