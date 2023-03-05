The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command at Wits University says they are not happy with the concessions made by Wits management during a meeting with the Student Representative Council (SRC) on Sunday.

EFF Student Command Treasurer, Sthembiso Madonsela says they are unhappy about the fact that registrations are now closed.

He says the only pledge made by Wits management in the meeting is that all suspended students will be reinstated and that about 1 500 beds will be made available for accommodation.

Madonsela insists that 6 000 students have not registered but Wits says it is only aware of 200 students.

He spoke to SABC News ahead of a mass meeting that the Wits SRC will hold with students shortly, to give them feedback on the meeting with the university management.

“Until we get what we want we will go back to the streets. Registrations are closed, 6 000 students are not registered. What should happen now. Should they be left to languish even though they are academically worthy. It is just a financial issue.”

Wits students clash with campus security: Aphiwe Mnyamana

Wits University SRC media briefing underway amid student protests: