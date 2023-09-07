The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) at the University of Limpopo has won the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections, securing 12 seats.

Rivals the South African Students Congress (SASCO) obtained three seats, while the Student Union for Christian Action and the Student Christian Organisation each won a single seat.

Following its victory, the EFFSC promised to prioritise issues affecting students at the university. It also expressed gratitude to the students for voting it into leadership.

In the previous SRC elections, the EFFSC faced stiff competition from SASCO, but this time the latter was heavily defeated.

♦️SRC VICTORY♦️ The EFFSC has, yet again, decisively won the SRC Elections of the University of Limpopo, Turfloop, with a margin of over six (6) thousand votes! Young people continue to reject the ANC, and choose the EFF. — EFF Students' Command (EFFSC) (@EFFStudents) September 6, 2023