The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will intensify its campaign to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office, amid the Phala Phala farm saga.

The party is this weekend holding its Central Command Team(CCT) meeting in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The CCT says the president has to be held accountable for his role in the matter and for not reporting the alleged robbery at the farm.

The party has been vocal in calling for Ramaphosa to step down.

This past week, the EFF teamed up with other opposition parties represented in parliament in a bid to see the president vacate office through a vote of no confidence.

EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu says, “the removal of Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of the Republic of South Africa, we are going to intensify that campaign in parliament. The processes that have been engaged in with all political parties in parliament, and engagements on his removal will end up on the removal of Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa because he has violated his oath of office, he has violated the constitution, and he has violated so many laws.”

EFF on Phala Phala saga, Kagiso shutdown and a range of issues: Sinawo Tambo

Meanwhile, parliament says calls by a group of opposition parties for the establishment of an impeachment committee to investigate the Phala Phala matter is premature and inconsistent with National Assembly procedures.

It says some allegations by Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen, have been referred to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence by National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for investigation.

Parliament Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says the speaker welcomes the commitment by opposition parties that they would submit the names of persons to serve on an independent panel by the 1st of September.

The panel will assess whether there is any prima-facie evidence that would support the African Transformation Movement (ATM) motion.

ATM Leader, Vuyo Zungula, invoked Section 89 of the constitution and National Assembly Rule 129C for Ramaphosa to be removed from office.

Mothapo reiterates the role of the panel.

“The function of the Independent Panel is essentially to conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion and evidence and make findings and recommendations to the National Assembly within 30 days whether sufficient evidence exists to show the president committed any of the violations specified in the motion. These then will be debated and considered by the National Assembly. It must, therefore, be stressed that a special Section 89 committee may only be established based on the findings and recommendations of the panel and following a decision of the House, not before these processes have been embarked upon. It is important that members of parliament understand these clear processes so that South Africans are not misled.”

In the report below, opposition parties to submit four names of retired judges to investigate President Ramaphosa:

