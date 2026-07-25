EFF seeks to win voters with municipal turnaround Plan: Levy Ndou

Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has used its local government election manifesto launch to position itself as a party with solutions to South Africa’s struggling municipalities.

The comments follow EFF leader Julius Malema’s pledge to improve refuse collection, insourcing of municipal workers and strengthening service delivery if elected.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema has told hundreds of supporters at the party’s 2026 Local Government Manifesto launch in Thohoyandou that there cannot be real freedom without functioning municipalities. https://t.co/Sc7EOD0CGA pic.twitter.com/IJXC5g4Oni — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

Malema was speaking at the party’s local government election manifesto launch and 13th anniversary in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Ndou says the EFF has identified municipal failures as an issue but must still convince voters that it can translate its proposals into delivery.

“They spoke about the poor state of municipalities,but what becomes also very important is that the EFF was able to identify those challenges. Look at what the EFF has been doing, where they are in different municipalities, and therefore, come up with a new plan on how they’re going to address these issues. I think what becomes very important is that there are areas that the EFF has been able to identify which have not been addressed and I think they want to use this opportunity to try and convince people that indeed problems are there and they’ve got a plan to deal with those problems.”