The EFF says it has instructed its lawyers to institute private prosecution of ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe regarding security upgrades at three of his properties.

Last year, the State Capture Commission led by Justice Raymond Zondo found that Mantashe may have a case to answer.

But he has since filed a notice of review which is yet to come before courts.

EFF leader Julius Malema has addressed the media at the end of the EFF’s Plenary meeting in Johannesburg.

“If they don’t want to charge Gwede, they must issue that non-prosecuting letter,” says Malema.

“There’s no way, with so much overwhelming evidence, that Gwede is not charged. And the evidence is not disappearing. If you go to Gwede’s village, the evidence is there, the cameras, you see the evidence is there. Gwede has never denied that Bosasa installed cameras. So why is the NPA waiting? So, we want Gwede prosecuted. Because the arrogance of Gwede is what leads to the arrogance of the ANC. So much that it is now alleged there is no deal you can make in mines and minerals and energy without Gwede’s wife.”

