Economic Freedom Fighters’ Secretary General, Marshall Dlamini, on Saturday led his party’s election campaigning at the Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West.

The beleaguered municipality will be hosting by-elections next month which are as a result of the dissolution of the municipal council two months ago. The council was dysfunctional and unable to execute its constitutional obligations, something that impacted negatively on service delivery.

The Ditsobotla by-elections is scheduled for the 14th of next month and will be held in all the 20 wards.

Dlamini, accompanied by his deputy Poppy Mailola, led door-to-door campaigning together with party leadership of the North West, intensifying the party’s election campaign in the area. The EFF is contesting in all the wards, and it is reported that they have made some inroads, into what has always been a safe ANC stronghold.

There is even speculation that the election outcome could result in a hung municipality, given the fierce contestation for the votes.

The EFF Secretary General leading a door to door program in Ward 1 Section H, together with the leadership of North West in Ditsobotla, ahead of by-elections in the municipality.