EFF says moving into second phase of campaigning

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is moving into the second phase of its campaign ahead of the November local government elections.

The party says it will focus on door-to-door engagement and mobilizing voters.

EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee was speaking outside the party’s 5th central Elections Task Force in Johannesburg.

Gardee is also the party’s mayoral candidate for Mpumalanga’s Mbombela Local Municipality.

He says the EFF will aim to position itself in every municipality and ward throughout the country.

“We are contesting 213 mayoral positions and 14 398 wards. Ward to ward, no ward will not be contested including Constantia, Stellenbosch and any other place you think is white exclusive, there will be an EFF candidate.”