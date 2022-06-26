During his address in Kliptown, Soweto on Saturday, where the party observed the 67th commemoration of the adoption of the Freedom Charter in the area, EFF leader, Julius Malema rejected the findings of the State Capture report.

Malema says the report has zoomed in on the activities of black leaders while neglecting the corrupt dealings of white people.

Watch: EFF commemorates 67th anniversary of The Freedom Charter:

Chief Justice and State Capture Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo officially handed over Parts Five and Six of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, Wednesday.

The Freedom Charter was adopted at the Congress of the People in 1955 and has become a blueprint of the political, economic, and social structure that the people of South Africa demanded.

It would later pave the way for the country’s democratic dispensation after the apartheid era.

Malema says the Zondo report is not worth the paper it is written on. He says the state capture that they supported is not what Zondo has produced.

He has reiterated that they were not investigating who captured the state, but were investigating which black person took the business of white people.

“All we asked the commission to do was to check the relationship between Zuma and the Guptas and to check if the Guptas did not influence the removal of Nhlanhla Nene overnight. Why is there no report about multinational companies that are avoiding tax in South Africa colluding with the banks? It is because they are white-owned. We reject the Zondo Commission Report.”