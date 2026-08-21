EFF rejects Ramaphosa’s objection to Madonsela as evidence leader

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s objection to Advocate Thandazani Madonsela serving as the Evidence Leader in the Section 89 Impeachment Committee.

The party says the President’s claims of a personal grievance and prior African National Congress (ANC) legal work are speculative and do not amount to a conflict of interest.

WATCH | EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reservations about the appointment of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela SC as evidence leader for Parliament’s impeachment committee are intended to frustrate the committee’s work. pic.twitter.com/Qc1GKAzsBc — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

The EFF argues Parliament cannot run a constitutional process based on suspicion and that the Committee already considered and appointed Madonsela democratically.

The party’s Deputy President Godrich Gardee says the President is clutching at straws to avoid accountability.

“Four years has since passed since the replacement and removal of the SC has happened. It is called a cooling off period; therefore, it cannot be evidence of biasness that Mr Ramaphosa is trying to construct.

“More so that the SC has served his term and it is the duty of the President to appoint, replace and remove and it doesn’t mean that those he has appointed, replaced and removed in the past 10 years of his office or so, can be said to be – 10 years later – harbouring any vengeance or grudges towards the President,” Gardee explains.

Video | Impeachment Process | Ramaphosa challenges Adv Madonsela as evidence leader