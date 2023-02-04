The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema states that President Cyril Ramaphosa will never address the party during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the 9th of February 2023.

Malema was addressing the first Gauteng Provincial Plenum of the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly at the Emperor’s Palace on Saturday.

The EFF says they will show the President “what they are made of” on that day.

“Ka di 9 February, we are going to show him what we are made of there in parliament, we will never be addressed by a constitutional delinquent, we will be there and we are going to take him head on and that is our relationship with him from now onwards,” says Malema.

EFF does not want to be addressed by President Ramaphosa

The 2023 SONA comes at a time when the country is facing a number of socio-economic challenges. In addition, the country continues to endure rolling blackouts with no end in sight.

The President delivers the SONA while the Phala-Phala scandal lingers and investigations continue. He has launched an application at the apex court to review and set aside the S89 probe report into the matter which found that he has a case to answer.

The EFF, however, has taken the position that Ramaphosa should “never find peace for having violated the constitution”.

“The courts can protect him anyhow but we will face him in parliament and there is no court that can protect. We will be there and we are going to take him head-on,” Malema adds.

Amid urgent challenges in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his seventh SONA to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, 09 February 2023, at 19:00 at the Cape Town City Hall.

VIDEO: EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the Gauteng Plenum