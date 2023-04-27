The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State says its victory in yesterday’s by-elections in Paul Roux is the beginning of change in the political landscape. The EFF won Ward 17 in Dihlabeng Municipality in the Free State.

The ward was previously won by the ANC in the 2021 local government elections and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.

The EFF won the seat by 56. 94 % compared to 39.69% during the 2021 municipal elections. The ANC obtained 36% in the by-election.

This is the first time the ANC has lost power in Paul Roux Ward 17.

“Well as the Free State EFF we would like to thank the people of Paul Roux for voting for the EFF. We acknowledge the victory and accept with both arms, and we promise from now on we are going to provide services and change lives for the better,” says Mapheule Liphoko, EFF Free State chairperson.