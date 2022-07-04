The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it plans to launch a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa soon. This comes amid the Phala-Phala saga, which saw former spy boss Arthur Fraser laying a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, regarding the alleged robbery of millions in foreign currency at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to explain the details of this alleged robbery.

The EFF says it will ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa does not finish his term, expected to end in 2024. The party has previously called for Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect following the allegations levelled against him.

Last month, former State Security Director General, Arthur Fraser laid a criminal case against Ramaphosa over the around four-million US dollars allegedly stolen by Namibians who conspired with the President’s domestic worker two years ago. Fraser alleges that Ramaphosa concealed the crime.

Addressing residents of Intsika Yethu in the Eastern Cape last week, EFF Deputy-President, Floyd Shivambu had this to say.

“But another palace is in Phala-Phala. The riches are being gathered there by a criminal president. We have got a criminal who is the head of state of South Africa today. We have got a thug, a conman, a trickster who is leading this country with millions of dollars hidden under mattresses, millions of dollars hidden under sofas everywhere. Chris Hani would have never done what this thug that is leading this country is doing… We will never allow Ramaphosa to vandalise our country. I can tell you now that when we go back to Parliament and put a motion of no confidence there, Ramaphosa will not come back alive there. He will not be a president.”

The Public Protector’s office says investigations into the matter are under way:

And while the allegations have garnered outrage from some political parties, the EFF’s quest to oust the President may be an uphill battle. The party, which has 44 seats in Parliament, will need a majority of 201 votes to be successful in its bid.

“No country should ever have a sitting president who is accused of kidnapping, torturing a domestic worker, bribery, money laundering, defeating the ends of justice, keeping millions of foreign currency under his mattress, or wherever he was hiding it in his Phala-Phala farm in Limpopo. Such a president cannot continue occupying the highest office in our land,” says Party Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

Mathys says the party has not approached National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on the motion but will be embarking on the process soon. Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement failed in its bid to have the President removed through a motion of no confidence after the party sought a postponement following Mapisa-Nqakula’s dismissal of a secret ballot earlier this year.