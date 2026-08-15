EFF pays tribute to former Mangaung chairperson Gopolang Lipale

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State is mourning the death of its former Mangaung regional chairperson, Gopolang Lipale. He died, earlier this week following heart complications.

The party says Lipale led the Mangaung region with dedication.

“More than anything, when we were preparing for the biggest rally ever in the province, as the EFF, he was at the forefront of organising it. He was working side by side with the ground forces, ensuring that the rally became a resounding success,” says EFF provincial secretary Bosanku Msimanga.

Msimanga says Lipale will be remembered for his steadfastness, but also for his firmness.

“He would stand firm whenever he believed in a position, just like a tree planted by the water. He would never be shaken when he believed in something,” he adds.