The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This comes after EFF MPs alleged that they were sexually assaulted when they were forcefully removed from the National Assembly on Thursday.

The party says Mapisa-Nqakula presided over the alleged incidents.

In the statement, the EFF says, “In the overzealous attempt to sing for her supper, Mapisa-Nqakula relived the worst days of former speaker, Baleka Mbete, and defended Cyril Ramaphosa from scrutiny and accountability ,through the brute force and suppression of democratic engagement in Parliament.”

EFF Opens Case of Assault and Sexual Assault Against the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula pic.twitter.com/uw8JqsNZVf — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 10, 2022

The MPs were again removed from the chamber today for disrupting the president’s response to the debate on his office’s budget vote.

Mapisa-Nqakula, says an investigation will be launched into allegations of sexual assault against Parliament’s Protection Services.

She says she had to restore order in the National Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula says, ” I do not take this responsibility lightly. When I instructed that the microphones on the virtual platforms be switched off, its precisely to ensure that the assembly is able to fulfil its constitutional mandate. It is not a step taken lightly or without due regard for first exhausting all other mechanisms for restoring order on the chamber. It was a difficult two days, l hope there’s no repetition. We’ve never witnessed the kind of arrogance, disregard for people, and lack of respect as what we witnessed here this morning.”

VIDEO: EFF MPs disrupt President Ramaphosa’s Budget Vote:

