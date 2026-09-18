EFF opens case against Ngizwe Mchunu over alleged shooting

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders and supporters are at the Inanda Police Station to open a case against Ngizwe Mchunu.

The party alleges that Mchunu and his bodyguards fired shots at EFF volunteers who were preparing for the party’s Provincial Manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday.

Mchunu has denied the allegations, saying EFF supporters provoked him and his supporters.

VISUALS | EFF leaders and supporters are at the Inanda police station to open a case against Ngizwe Mchunu. The party alleges that Mchunu and his body guards fired at EFF volunteers who were preparing for the party’s Provincial Manifesto in Durban tomorrow. Ngizwe Mchunu has… pic.twitter.com/7TN4nczpK9 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 18, 2026

Mchunu has organised a cultural maskandi at a venue booked for the EFF rally to be held on Saturday.

The event at the JL Dube Stadium will be addressed by EFF leader Julius Malema.

The supporters had come to check the venues when the clashes ensued.

Malema and Mhcunu have had public spats in the past, which resulted in the EFF leader taking legal action against Mhcunu.

EFF members, Ngizwe Mchunu supporters clash in Inanda ahead of manifesto launch