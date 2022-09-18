The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) voting delegates in Mpumalanga have retained Collen Sedibe as the party’s provincial leader for the third term at the People’s Assembly in Mbombela.

On Saturday, Sedibe got over 400 votes against Stan Hlatshwayo, who obtained 287 votes.

Congratulations to the EFF newly elected Mpumalanga Provincial Command Team top 5 with the Chairperson Collen Sedibe, Deputy Chairperson Rhulani Qhibi, Secretary Jackson Malatjie, Deputy Secretary Ntsako Mkhabela and Treasurer Nomaswazi Nkambule#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly pic.twitter.com/CJnzjNe956 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 17, 2022

Rhulani Qhibi is the new party Deputy Chairperson and Jackson Malatjie was elected as the new Secretary.

The former Acting Provincial Secretary, Ntsako Mkhabela, received 379 votes against Slindile Mkhonto – who got 310 votes. The provincial Treasury is Nomaswazi Mkhabela who received 383 votes.

Additional members will be elected later on Sunday.

“I welcome the challenge and the responsibility given by the delegates of the assembly here and I would continue to do my tasks without any failure, working very hard as a disciplined cadre of the EFF and make sure that I implement all the decisions of the EFF. The EFF has won. Nobody lost. It was just a democratic process of the EFF which all we understand as members of the EFF,” says Collen Sidibe.

♦️In Pictures♦️ Delegates discussing in Commissions, various issues which include primarily, Organisational Character and Re-design to Consolidate the Ground towards Socialist Power!#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly pic.twitter.com/7GvFNcJT80 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 17, 2022