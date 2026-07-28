Several parties take impeachment inquiry matter to ConCourt

The battle over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry is headed to the Constitutional Court with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seeking to overturn an interim High Court interdict halting Parliament’s Section 89 Committee.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and United Africans Transformation (UAT) have now joined the EFF, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and its leader Vuyolwethu Zungula in the direct appeal, becoming the fourth and fifth applicants in the matter.

The parties argues the Western Cape High Court unlawfully interfered with Parliament’s constitutional oversight role, by stopping the inquiry before it reached any findings.

They maintain Parliament must be allowed to determine whether grounds exist for impeachment under Section 89 of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is being asked to set aside the interdict and allow the committee’s work to continue.

VIDEO| EFF Member of Parliament Mazwi Blose says the halting of the commitee’s work is unconstitutional: