The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal have disrupted the State of the Province Address by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in the legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

The party is accusing Dube-Ncube of lying before the National Assembly in her address as premier of the province.

According to provincial EFF secretary , Mongezi Twala -Dube-Ncube said in her speech in parliament that President Cyril Ramaphosa had committed R1billion to be utilised for the April 2022 flood victims.

The party says this is not true, as many flood victims are still without shelter.

“Speaker, here in this house, we are about to be addressed by a liar. She went to the national assembly unprovoked and lied as a delegate of this house. She took to the podium and said the president had committed R1 billion to flood victims. Speaker, she lied under oath. We cannot be addressed by a liar. Our people are still wandering around the flood victims.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Nontembeko Boyce suspended Twala and other EFF members for two days after they refused to withdraw the statements.

The members were then forcefully escorted out of the house by security.

“Honourable Twala and Ngubane, I have ordered you to withdraw, and you did not listen. I am now making this decision that you are now suspended for two days,” says the speaker.

KwaZulu-Natal State Of The Province Address:

