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EFF marks 13 years with manifesto launch

  • The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will today launch its 2026 local government election manifesto while commemorating the party's 13th anniversary at Thohoyandou Stadium, in Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Vitivhi Maluleke
Busi Chimombe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Saturday launch its election manifesto ahead of the 2026 local government elections and commemorate 13 years since the party’s establishment at the Thoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

The event will see party leader Julius Malema deliver a keynote address, which is expected to trace the party’s journey from its foundation in 2013,  highlighting the milestones of the two local government and three national and provincial elections it has contested to date.

On Friday, EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee said increasing voter registration and encouraging voter participation will be central to the party’s election campaign.

The party says it will intensify efforts to mobilise eligible voters as part of its preparations for the upcoming local government elections. They believe voter registration and turnout will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the November polls.

RELATED VIDEO | Governance, land and healthcare to take centre stage in EFF 2026 local election manifesto

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