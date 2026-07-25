EFF marks 13 years with manifesto launch

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Saturday launch its election manifesto ahead of the 2026 local government elections and commemorate 13 years since the party’s establishment at the Thoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

The event will see party leader Julius Malema deliver a keynote address, which is expected to trace the party’s journey from its foundation in 2013, highlighting the milestones of the two local government and three national and provincial elections it has contested to date.

♦️Happening Today♦️ Today, the EFF celebrates its 13th Anniversary and launches its 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto at Thohoyandou Stadium. Watch the event live on all EFF social media platforms as we mark this milestone and present our vision for the future.… pic.twitter.com/FzTAvZMdLy — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 25, 2026

On Friday, EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee said increasing voter registration and encouraging voter participation will be central to the party’s election campaign.

The party says it will intensify efforts to mobilise eligible voters as part of its preparations for the upcoming local government elections. They believe voter registration and turnout will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the November polls.

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