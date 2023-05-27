A Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor has been shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his home at Ga-Botha village outside Marble Hall.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the body had bullet wounds. The incident happened on Thursday evening but only came to light this morning (Saturday).

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Jonas Mpye.

The deceased’s vehicle was found hidden in the bushes in the nearby village.

Ledwaba says the motive for the killing is still unknown.

“The deceased was a community leader and a member of a local municipality as a PR councillor. A case of murder and robbery has been registered. The provincial commissioner in Limpopo lieutenant general Thembi Hadebe described the incident senseless, calling upon the community to come forward with information that can assist police in the arrest of killers.”