The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters says it is evident that there is a corrupt relationship between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob.

This follows media reports that Ramaphosa concealed a crime of theft, money laundering and bribery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

It has also raised concerns that a sitting head of state and government has violated Namibia’s sovereignty and allowed Ramaphosa’s secret agents to invade their country in order to abduct people who are involved in a serious crime.

The party has called on President Geingob to disclose all the interactions he engaged in on the instruction of Ramaphosa with the purpose of hiding a criminal activity.

It is also demanding that law enforcement agencies must reveal the intimation that is linked to the case.

The party says law enforcement agencies should not be used to conceal criminal activities.

It says it will use parliamentary participation to find out whether Geingob concealed crime activities committed by Namibians and if so, they will open a criminal case against him.

