EFF in N Cape calls for serious attention to election results

EFF Provincial Chairperson in the Northern Cape, Shadrack Tlhaole, has emphasised that the election results in the province should not be taken lightly.

As of midnight, with 99.7% of the results captured, the African National Congress (ANC) held over 49% of the votes, the Democratic Alliance (DA) had over 21%, the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) stood at over 12%, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) had 8.8%.

Complete results were expected before midnight, but four voting districts in Tsantsabane and Gasegonyana were still outstanding.

Tlhaole says, “This is just a simple thing that became just a stress for everyone in the province. No one must take it lightly. We need to be honest to our people out there. But also I believe this is what is going to give our people service delivery.”

“No one will disrespect anyone, especially our people. I think this is a good byte to potholes, this is a good byte to water-shedding, this is a good bite to unfair employment that has been in the province. I believe what we have done as the EFF is appreciative, and we are happy that the EFF has grown,” Tlhaole added.

