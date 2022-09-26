The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has expressed dismay at the acute shortage of water in and around Polokwane. The areas have been hit by serious water shortages for the past few weeks. The municipality and bulk water provider Lepelle Northern Water have put the blame on Eskom’s load shedding, cable theft, and aging infrastructure amongst others.

EFF coordinator, Rebecca Mohlala has, however, accused the water authorities of mismanagement and poor administration.

Mohlala says the municipality has no clear plan to alleviate the problem.

“The municipality has no clear sustainable plan in place to address the status quo because its water services are rendered by mismanaged bulk water entity, Lepelle Northern Water. In the immediate, we call on the mayor of Polokwane Municipality, John Mpe to come up with practical measures and refrain from playing to the gallery,” says Mohlala.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front-Plus in Limpopo has also weighed in regarding the acute shortage of water in and around Polokwane.

FF-Plus leader, Marcelle Maritz has called on the municipal authorities to seek alternative plans for water provision.

Meanwhile, Mpe is expected to meet with residents.

“We are asking for urgent intervention this is a violation of human rights people must have water in the alternative they must have plans for the people because people are suffering tremendously in Polokwane and certain areas,” says Mpe.