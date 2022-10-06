The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has expressed disappointment at the reshuffle implemented by Premier Stanley Mathabatha. The EFF says the changes were not informed by service delivery needs to the people.

The party’s statement says Mathabatha has merely assembled a team of failures.

The EFF was reacting to the axing of three MECs, Polly Boshielo, Dickson Masemola, and Thandi Moraka. The three have been replaced by Florence Radzilani, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, and Rodgers Monama.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says the reshuffle should not be associated with either the past provincial elective conference or the upcoming national conference.

“We have no doubt that they will not disappoint in their responsibility. The redeployment of any leader should not in any manner be associated with either the past provincial conference or the coming national conference. Those are just pure political decisions that the organisation will time to time take, obviously consulting with the government, and then the redeployment there should not be understood in a bad light. We have a responsibility to guide government and state on how to implement our own manifesto,” says Willy Mosoma, Limpopo Premier spokesperson.

Willy Mosoma says Thursday’s cabinet reshuffle was based on an assessment of service delivery.

“The premier is very clear that he has made his assessment based on the service delivery agreement that he has signed in 2021 with all MECs. So, his decision of making changes in the executive council is precisely because of that assessment he made with regard to performance,” Mosoma elaborates.