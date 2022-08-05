The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State has called for the suspension of Maluti-A-Phofung municipal manager, Futhuli Mothamaha.

Mothamaha was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s court before the matter was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

He faces charges of fraud, corruption, uttering, forgery and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It is alleged that in 2020, Mothamaha authorised a service provider for security services without a tender being advertised. As a result, R58 million was paid to Kill Crime Security company irregularly for a period of two years.

EFF Provincial Secretary Bosanku Msimanga says they have long called for an investigation into the irregular awarding of the tender.

“As EFF we welcome the arrest of the municipal manager of Maluti-A-Phofung but we’re also calling on the council of Maluti-A-Phofung to act against the municipal manager, they must process him internally and suspend him including those who are involved in corruption. And all other companies which did not comply with Section 217.”