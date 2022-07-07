The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape has marched to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices in Gqeberha to demand the reinstatement of Reverend Mzukisi Faleni as a presenter on Umhlobo Wenene FM.

He was fired by the station, citing a “material breach” of his freelance contract. Faleni was presenting a religious show Imvuselelo on Sunday evenings.

In April, he was removed from his other show Ukholo nengqiqo.

EFF provincial leader, Mkhululi Dlova Bosman says they will do everything in their power to ensure that Faleni is reinstated.

“I don’t know where the SABC, Umhlobo Wenene has the guts to say they have fired him. How can you fire someone that you have one year contract with every year? This guy is not permanently employed, hence he is also employed somewhere. I don’t know what they are talking about in terms of a breach of contract, whereas themselves they have so many breaches of labour practices in whatever they did, their shenanigans.”

The SABC says it will engage all interested groups in the matter.

“I must state that the SABC is willing to engage with all members of the society, including the EFF. However, I must emphasise that the SABC reserves the right to exercise its policies without undue pressure from political parties or interest groups,” says Regional Manager Ayanda Makhawula. -Report by Yolanda Kambile