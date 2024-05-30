EFF in 3rd position in Northern Cape with over 90% votes captured

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With over 90% of the Northern Cape votes captured, the EFF is still holding on to their third position in the province.

The EFF provincial chairperson Shadrack Tlhaole says they are content with the number of votes but worried about the voter turnout.

Despite this, Tlhaole maintains they have earned their strides with the work they have done.

“We are happy about the results that we see now on the board, it’s what we have worked for. It’s what the people of the Northern Cape have decided to give us, we are sure that we have seats in the legislature. We have shown courage and also that we care about the lives and the people of the Northern Cape. We were given a task so far and no one has ever said that we have failed them in a they have given us.”

2024 Elections | Neria Hlakotsa updates from Northern Cape Results Operation Centre

