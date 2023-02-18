The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is forging ahead with plans to illustrate that it is a worthy alternative for the electorate. The party says it is eager to show voters their capability and capacity to govern.

Party leader Julius Malema has been pushing for EFF representation in Gauteng metros as a result. In its latest newfound relationship with the African National Congress (ANC), the EFF has slowly emerged into the governance space.

Earlier this month, two EFF councilors were sworn in at the City of Johannesburg after the election of Al Jama’s Thapelo Amad as mayor. Malema addressed supporters at the party’s clean-up campaign in Sebokeng in the south of Johannesburg.

“Let’s continue to fight for service delivery by starting our own service delivery. The EFF doesn’t have to be in government to start doing the right thing and to clean after people, to clean after communities, we don’t have to be in government. It is upon us to show them that we are starting by cleaning this rubbish on this illegal dump. When we’re done, we’re going to clean the rubbish in the provincial government in 2024. When we’re done, we’ll come and clean this rubbish in Emfuleni Municipality,” says Malema.

VIDEO: Malema addresses the community during EFF’s Andries Tatane clean-up campaign