The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has submitted questions to Parliament to which President Cyril Ramaphosa must respond within ten working days.

They include questions about how much money was stolen on the President’s Limpopo farm, in what currency, and whether the President has stored money elsewhere.

Last week, former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over the money allegedly stolen by Namibians who conspired with the President’s domestic worker two years ago.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema called on President Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations into the alleged burglary and theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

“We don’t want the President to address the budget on Thursday. The budget must be addressed by the Deputy President [David Mabuza]. Because the President must be at the police station explaining himself. Parliament is not a place of criminals.”

“Parliament is a place of honorable members and therefore the president shall be treated the same way we treated the president who disrespected our constitution.

Malema claimed there is more evidence related to money laundering and racketeering against the President. The EFF leader added there is footage of money being counted inside a plane in relation to the President.

“I want to warn the President because there is more. There is more where money is counted in the plane…”

‘President must come clean’

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, says President Ramaphosa is facing a serious credibility crisis as a result of the alleged cover-up of a robbery at his farm.

Steenhuisen says the President must come clean and stop hiding behind procedural smokescreens. He claims that no aspect of any police or other investigation prevents him from giving the country a full and honest account of events.

He says too many questions about the alleged robbery and the President’s failure to report it to SAPS remain unanswered.

United Democratic (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa, says Ramaphosa must take a leave of absence to allow the investigation to go unhindered.

‘Calls for Ramaphosa to step aside momentarily justified’

On Tuesday, political Analyst Khanya Vilakazi said calls from opposition parties for Ramaphosa to step aside are justified while investigations into the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo are conducted.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with the President of the country stepping aside for momentarily time so that the Deputy President can assume the work of the head of state pending these investigations on the matter. But secondly, when you look at the President appearing in front of the Integrity Commission.”

“The Committee has revealed itself of being not partial to future transgressions of members of the African National Congress (ANC). So I think that it will rubber-stamp any and every idea that he will put forward,” added Vilakazi.