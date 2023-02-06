The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed concern regarding the secrecy around the resignation of the country’s Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mabuza announced on Saturday that he had tendered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has said he has asked his second in command to remain in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” is finalised.

EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says they demand transparency from the president.

“As things stands, the office of the Deputy President of SA is vacant and there has not been any transparency and communication from the Office of the President. They are operating in secrecy, cover-ups and criminality. Why should this resignation be kept away from citizens? What is the purpose of that? Is it to fuel speculation on what is happening internally in the ANC?”

“We are concerned with the secrecy around this. President Cyril Ramaphosa is contemplating changes to his cabinet. As public anger mounts over record power outages, shoddy government services, rampant poverty and high unemployment, with his deputy David Mabuza among those in danger of losing their jobs,” adds Tambo.

The video below is reporting on Mabuza’s resignation: