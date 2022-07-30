Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema is expected to address residents in the Free State as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary.

The party is expected to celebrate its anniversary at Dr Molemela Stadium, in Mangaung.

The EFF was formed in 2013 following Malema’s expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2012. The party has positioned itself as one championing the rights of the black majority and calling for the expropriation of land without compensation.

♦️Must Watch♦️ EFF Officials led by the Commander In Chief @Julius_S_Malema at Dr Molemela Stadium, in Mangaung, Free State ahead of the EFF 9th Anniversary which will be held here tomorrow. It’s all systems go and we are ready for the festival of the poor #EFFTurns9 pic.twitter.com/PYHGzCQLMX — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2022

♦️Happening Today♦️ Today we celebrate the giant movement of the poor, the downtrodden and rejected masses of our people at Dr Molemela Stadium, Mangaung, Free State which will be addressed by the President and Commander In Chief @Julius_S_Malema #EFFTurns9 pic.twitter.com/VuKIy5tiYE — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 30, 2022

Nine years ago, then expelled ANC Youth League President, Julius Malema launched the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Malema described the EFF as a protest movement for the black, landless majority.

“We are not material driven, we are not in a revolution for material, you will never take our souls and our souls remain intact , the political will to liberate our people from economic oppression is what drives us , not even prison can take away our political will , we will shout economic freedom from the cells if needs because we are committed to this cause.”

These sentiments cemented the foundation of the red berets in July 2013.