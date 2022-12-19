The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has elected its provincial leadership at the party’s provincial people’s assembly in Seshego outside Polokwane.

Anikie Tshilidzi is the newly-elected chairperson, the first woman to lead the organisation in Limpopo. The deputy chairperson is Rassy Maepa. Mokwepa Ramolobela is secretary and the deputy is Mpusheng Leshabane. Tinyiko Manganye who is also a woman, is the newly-elected treasurer.

The EFF leadership had disbanded all the structures in the province earlier this year, after poor performance in the November 2021 local government elections. The EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has urged all delegates to rally behind the newly- elected leadership.

”You are not going to destroy this organisation by trying to maintain lobby groups after this. Every time you open your mouth you want to always put into positions, people who supported you here, you of course were engaged in lobbying and persuading each other as to who must lead where. But once leadership is elected, all of those must come to an end. And then we build one organisation,” says Shivambu.

Video | EFF Limpopo 3 day conference under way: