The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has voted in its new leadership after dissolving all party structures a year prior due to a decline in support in the 2021 municipal elections.

Tshilidzi Anikie Maraga has been elected the Chairperson of the EFF in Limpopo. Maraga will be deputised by Rassy Maepa. Mokwepa Ramalemela was elected the provincial secretary.

The party held its 3rd provincial People’s Assembly in Seshego in Polokwane.

Speaking at the closing of the assembly, the party’s Commander In Chief Julius Malema told delegates and the new leadership that their biggest responsibility is to ensure electoral support doesn’t decline.

“The biggest responsibility on their shoulders is to ensure they don’t decline our votes in 2024 because these guys, we disbanded them because they made us lose 24 sets. People who left the disbanding here killed our organisation and it lose 24 seats.”

Malema also told delegates that the EFF was the only party that could contest the African National Congress (ANC).

Weighing in on the election of the ANC’s top brass, Malema said that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will not finish his second term and that the EFF will be waging war on the President.

“You’ve taken that thing with a big nose(Ramaphosa) and made him a leader. They chose him. Again he has beaten Zweli Mkhize. He won-The Buffalo. So he must know that his victory means nothing, we will beat him until he bruises. We are going to dance with him. Whether he likes it or not, he will not finish his second term.”

“We will fight with him. From today this guy is a delinquent President. We mean a delinquent President will have no peace in parliament. We are going to fight him until he resigns because how can you sleep on a dollar mattress, while people at your doorstep in Warmbaths have no water?”.

The EFF said that it will begin its election campaign for the 2024 national elections as early as next year.