The EFF has dismissed acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s findings that cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, saying that he appropriately declared interests in his farming businesses.

The preliminary findings are regarding Ramaphosa’s obligation to report the burglary at his farm in early 2020 where an undisclosed amount of foreign currency was stolen.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast reacts on the Phala Phala matter :

This is despite contrary findings of an independent panel appointed by the speaker to investigate whether there was any evidence of wrongdoing on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s part in the Phala Phala saga.

It found that there exists prima facie evidence that he breached anti-corruption laws.

EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo has called the public protector’s report nonsensical.

“It took them over nine months to release that report. Advocate Gcaleka, in particular, who is the acting public protector, has been sitting on it and has released a nonsensical finding. I mean just her preliminary view,” says Thambo.

“We know that Wally Rhoode who was a general to which Cyril Ramaphosa claims to have reported the crime to is not a law enforcement agency. So, you don’t report a crime to an individual and think that is a case that has been registered.”

Thambo has claimed that Wally Rhoode, who is reported to have an investigation into the theft, could have operated on the mandate of the president.

“She wants to pin the rogue investigation, which was done by Wally Rhoode in terms of kidnapping suspects, bribing them, utilising state resources and communication interceptors to Wally Rhoode alone, whereas we know Wally Rhoode will never operate without the direct mandate from his principal who is Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has noted with concerns the release of the public protector’s preliminary report into allegations.

DA says it is highly unfortunate as the preliminary findings, which have yet to be finalised, are now being reported as truth.

“We also believe that the public protector has misunderstood the nature of the conflict of interest raised, and has thus compiled a preliminary report which is not congruent with, or reflective of, the complaint which was lodged.”