EFF demands support package for emerging black farmers in F State

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State is calling for urgent commercialisation support for black farmers.

The party says the support should include machinery, production inputs, livestock genetics, fencing, water systems, market access and mentorship.

The party is also criticising the Agriculture Department’s response to the recent cold-front disaster. It says attempts to engage the department since the beginning of the year have been disregarded.

EFF Member of Parliament, Hon @mazwiblose2, rejected the Report of Portfolio Committee on Agriculture on Oversight visit to Free State Province to assess interventions to control Foot-And-Mouth Disease. —We must place responsibility where it belongs. John Steenhuisen cannot… pic.twitter.com/U47SdzX6BP — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2026

The EFF’s provincial secretary Malefane Msimanga says they are calling on the Premier and the department to declare the affected areas were livestock was lost due to the inclement weather, a disaster and provide properly funded support.

“We’ll not agree when black farmers are reduced to food gardening beneficiaries. The MEC must come to her senses. She can’t even reduce herself to an MEC of food gardening. Agriculture is very broad. Secondly, she must attend to issues surrounding the cold front disaster. It must be conceptualised for rehabilitation and declared a disaster because more than 1000 cattle were lost,” Msimanga says.

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